French domestic travel restrictions reportedly to end on May 3

French domestic travel restrictions, set up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will end on May 3, said a government source, as President Emmanuel Macron’s administration eyes a gradual exit from the latest lockdown.

Macron announced France’s third, national lockdown at the end of March, and the government has said it could re-open some businesses and leisure activities – such as outdoor seatings at bars and restaurants – by mid-May.

Photo: A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks across a footbridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France . EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

