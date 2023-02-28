French federation president Le Graet resigns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Noel Le Graet, the embattled president of France’s soccer federation, has resigned amid a scandal over harassment, including sexual harassment, and a damning audit, the federation said on Tuesday.

Le Graet, head of the FFF since 2011, had taken a step back amid a legal investigation into alleged sexual and moral harassment and a report commissioned by the sports ministry.

Earlier this month, the audit concluded that the 81-year-old no longer had “the necessary legitimacy” to administer and represent the sport in France and “highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Mr Le Graet towards women”.

Le Graet, who presided over his last executive committee on Tuesday, has denied any wrongdoing.

“Noel Le Graet announced… to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to step down from his position,” the FFF said in a statement.

“Philippe Diallo, vice-president, will act as interim president of the FFF until June 10, 2023, the date of the next federal assembly.”

Le Graet, whose mandate was due to end in 2024, had come under fire for extending the contract of men’s coach Didier Deschamps until 2026 and for derogatory comments aimed at France great Zinedine Zidane.

via Reuters

