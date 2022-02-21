French foreign minister to speak with Russia’s Lavrov on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter he would hold talks later on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, amid intensified diplomatic efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

The Kremlin said Putin and Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the need to continue dialogue on Ukraine, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday, a day after the two leaders spoke by phone.

Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

Photo – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (R) leave a press conference after the 12th meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, 09 September 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY