French government reassures over supplies at petrol stations amid concerns over prices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) – France has enough supplies of petrol at the country’s petrol stations, said the French energy and environment ministry on Friday, as concerns mount over tensions in world energy markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian invasion has added to inflationary pressures across the world, mainly due to rising energy prices.

Oil prices rose on Friday, albeit while staying on track for their biggest weekly declines since November.

Prices have been volatile, with fears of escalating bans on Russian oil being offset by efforts to bring more supply to the market from other major producers. O/R

The price of Brent crude oil had hit a 14-year high of $139.13 on Monday.

Photo – A motorist refuels his car at a petrol station in Saint-Thibery, southern France. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO