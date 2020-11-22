French man sent 25 years to prison for killing and burning his wife

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A French court sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison on Saturday for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.

The Guardian reports that the 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. He turned to look at members of his own family who were present. Earlier, he had said “Sorry, Sorry” in the dock, looking towards his wife’s parents.

(L-R) father of murdered Alexia Daval, Jean-Pierre Fouillot, her husband Jonathann Daval and her mother Isabelle Fouillot giving a press conference at the city hall in Gray, eastern France, 02 November 2017 (issued 30 January 2018). Jonathan Daval (C) has been detained on 29 January 2018 by French police who made searches at his home, on suspicion of killing his wife. Alexia Daval’s body was found charred three days after her disappearance on 28 October 2017 while gone jogging.



Daval finally confessed to beating his wife, strangling her and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.

The charred remains of Alexia Daval were found hidden under branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France in October 2017. Daval initially said Alexia, a 29-year-old bank employee, had gone jogging and never came back.

