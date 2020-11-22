French man sent 25 years to prison for killing and burning his wife

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
A French court sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison on Saturday for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.
The Guardian reports that the 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. He turned to look at members of his own family who were present. Earlier, he had said “Sorry, Sorry” in the dock, looking towards his wife’s parents.
Daval finally confessed to beating his wife, strangling her and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.
The charred remains of Alexia Daval were found hidden under branches near their town of Gray-la-Ville in eastern France in October 2017. Daval initially said Alexia, a 29-year-old bank employee, had gone jogging and never came back.