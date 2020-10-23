French mayor receives beheading threats

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A French mayor said on Friday he had received threats of having his head cut off – just one week after the decapitation of schoolteacher Samuel Paty shocked France.
“These threats must be taken seriously,” Jeremie Breaud, the mayor of Bron near the major French city of Lyon, told BFM TV on Friday, adding that he had received offers of police protection.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed his support for Breaud on Twitter, and also said the mayor would get police protection.
Breaud posted on his Twitter account a photo of graffiti on a wall in the town saying “Jeremy Breaud, we will cut your head off”. Police are investigating the precise circumstances behind the threats.
Paty was murdered on Oct. 16 in broad daylight outside his school in a middle-class Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin. Police shot the attacker dead.
The teenager had sought to avenge his victim’s use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. Muslims believe that any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.
The Netherlands began transferring COVID-19 patients to Germany again on Friday, as hospitals come under increasing strain from a second wave of coronavirus infections.
The Flevo hospital in the central Dutch town of Almere said it would transfer two of its intensive care patients by helicopter to a hospital in Muenster, around 65 km (40 miles) east of the Dutch-German border.
The transfers...
Britain and the European Union have made good progress in talks on a last-minute trade deal that would stave off a tumultuous finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis, but fish is the biggest sticking point.
The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as t...
Measures to reduce mobility and limit socialising are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding that he wanted to avoid a return to a nationwide lockdown.
Meanwhile, two Spanish regions, Castilla and Leon and Valencia, urged the central government on Friday to impose night-time curfews quickly to stem the coronavirus spread after aut...
Germany's health minister expects a COVID-19 vaccine to be available early next year and believes a large proportion of Germans who want the shot could be vaccinated within six to seven months of enough doses being available.
Jens Spahn was quoted as saying in Der Spiegel on Friday that a vaccine could be available in January, or maybe in February or March, or even later, but said there would ...
The two main warring parties in Libya have signed a ceasefire agreement in Geneva, UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams announced.
"I wish to congratulate you on what you have accomplished here. It needed much courage," Williams told military envoys representing Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
"I hope that this agreement will put an end to the su...
Times of Malta looks at controversy surrounding a European Parliament resolution on Bulgaria. It says MEP Roberta Metsola cannot vehemently defend the rule of law at home but not in another country just because talks are being held.
The Independent says that since Bernard Grech took over from Adrian Delia as PN leader, the Nationalist Party seems to have found its voice again.It says labels t...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.
Trump trails former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will...
Italy, Spain and Poland will be the first EU countries to get SURE jobs funding for the COVID emergency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.
"We are doing all we can to save jobs," she said. "With SURE we are supporting the temporary employment support schemes up to 100 billion euros.
"The first countries to receive the support will be Italy, Spain and Poland. ...
42 BC - Roman Republican civil wars: Second Battle of Philippi - Brutus's army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian. Brutus commits suicide.
1911 - 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War
1942 - During WWII, Britain launches major offensive at El Alamein, Eg...
