French national road haulage federation: UK situation becoming catastrophic

The situation regarding truck drivers currently stuck in the United Kingdom after European countries cut transport ties due to new COVID fears is becoming catastrophic, said a spokeswoman for the French national road haulage federation.

“They are stuck in lorry parks with no toilets – it’s becoming a catastrophe. No driver wants to deliver to the UK now, so the UK is going to see its freight supply dry up,” said Vanessa Ibarlucea, spokeswoman for France’s FNTR national road haulage federation.

The United Kingdom on Monday became shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union’s orbit.

Meanwhile, transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday France aims to establish Europe-wide sanitary protocol measures “in the coming hours” to allow the resumption of traffic flows with the United Kingdom.

Main Photo: Freight trucks queue up at Dover Port in Dover, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

