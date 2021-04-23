UPDATE: Attacker fatally stabs police employee near Paris, Macron calls it terrorism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RAMBOUILLET, France (Reuters) -A man fatally stabbed a police administrative worker as she walked into a police station in a Paris commuter town on Friday, and President Emmanuel Macron said France had again been the victim of a terror attack.

The attacker stabbed the woman in the throat, two security sources said.

Macron identified the victim as Stephanie and said the nation stood by her family’s side.

“We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism,” Macron tweeted.

The attacker was shot dead by police officers.

France’s anti-terror prosecutor said he was leading the investigation because the assailant had previously scouted out the site and because of what he said during the attack.

A judicial source close to the investigation said the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is Greate

The attacker was of Tunisian nationality and residing in France on legitimate papers.

He was not previously known to France’s security agencies, a third security source added.

France has suffered a wave of attacks by Islamist militants or Islamist-inspired individuals in recent years that have killed about 250 people.

Friday’s attack was came six months after an Islamist teenager beheaded a school teacher in Conflans, another Paris satellite town.

Tackling religious extremism, domestic security and notions of French identity are likely to be important issues in next year’s presidential election.

