French police avert Christmas stabbing attack

French police have arrested two people suspected of planning a stabbing spree over the Christmas holiday period, French media reported.

In a tweet confirming the report, France’s Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said the “terroristic threat remains on a high level.”

Islamist literature and Islamic State propaganda was found during the arrests, which were made close to Paris, news channel BFM TV and newspaper Le Parisien reported.

Photo – Pedestrians wearing protective face masks walk around the Christmas Market in the Tuileries in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON