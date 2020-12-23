French President Macron improving after COVID diagnosis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French President Emmanuel Macron’s health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, his office said on Wednesday.

Macron has been has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link.

He has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to tackle top-priority issues such as France’s response to the COVID pandemic and Brexit.

Main Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the weekly cabinet meeting of the government at the Army Ministry in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...