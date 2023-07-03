French protests ease

Reading Time: 3 minutes

President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet the leaders of both houses of parliament on Monday as violent protests over the police shooting of teenager Nahel M appeared to ease after five nights of unrest that have seen thousands arrested and widespread destruction.

Police made 49 arrests nationwide on Sunday, French media reported, citing the interior ministry, down significantly from 719 arrests the day before, and 1,300 on Friday.

Macron will also meet on Tuesday with the mayors of 220 towns and cities affected by the protests, Macron’s office said, after a crisis meeting on Sunday night with government ministers.

The ebbing violence follows an appeal for calm from the grandmother of Nahel, the 17-year-old killed on Tuesday during a police traffic stop in a Paris suburb.

“Stop rioting, stop destroying,” the grandmother, named as Nadia, told BFMTV. “I say this to those who are rioting: do not smash windows, attack schools and buses. Stop. It’s mothers who take those buses.” The rioters, mostly minors, were “using Nahel as an excuse”, she said. “We want things to calm down.” Her grandson, identified by only his first name, was buried on Saturday.

On Sunday, politicians condemned an attack on Saturday night in which rioters rammed a burning car into the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, nine miles (15km) south of Paris, at about 1.30am while his family were asleep. Jeanbrun was at the town hall at the time, but his wife and one of his two children, aged five and seven, were injured as they fled. Jeanbrun’s wife suffered a broken leg.

“Last night was a new milestone in horror and disgrace,” the mayor, from the conservative Les Républicains party, tweeted, condemning “an act of unspeakable cowardice”.

Regional prosecutor Stephane Hardouin opened an attempted murder investigation on Sunday, telling French television that a preliminary investigation suggested the car was meant to ram the house and set it ablaze. “First indications suggest the car was driven into the building in order to set fire to it,” Stéphane Hardouin said, adding that a Coca-Cola bottle filled with flammable liquid had also been found at the scene.

French soldiers, part of the national security plan ‘Vigipirate’, keep watch as they secure the area near the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, early 03 July 2023. Violence broke out all over France after police fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. The French Interior Ministry released a provisional bulletin for 02 July reporting, on the fifth night of rioting, 719 people arrested nationwide and 45 police officers or gendarmes injured. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS

