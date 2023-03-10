French strikes disrupt fuel deliveries, power supply for fourth day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) – Deliveries were blocked from leaving TotalEnergies’ TTEF.PA refineries and depots on Friday, a company spokesperson said, as workers extended a strike over planned pension reforms to a fourth day.

About 40% of the morning shift of refinery operators were continuing the strike, the spokesperson said.

Deliveries were also disrupted at the Fos refinery, operated by ExxonMobil XOM.N subsidiary Esso, a spokesperson for hardline union CGT said.

“The strike has been lifted at Port Jerome since Wednesday, but we are hopeful it will be there again next week,” the CGT spokesperson said.

Disruptions also continued at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, with company Fluxys saying that their Dunkirk terminal jetty and truck loading bay were unavailable and delivery capacity was reduced to a minimum.

The disruptions were expected to continue until Tuesday, Fluxys said.

French power supply was also reduced by 14.4 gigawatts (GW) at nuclear, thermal and hydropower plants, a CGT spokesperson said. Power supply disruptions have lasted for over a week.

That equates to 22% of current total power supply, data from grid operator RTE showed. However, France was not importing power from neighbours, suggesting that domestic supply was meeting demand.

Opinion polls show a majority of voters oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to delay the state pension age by two years to 64, but the government says the policy change is essential to ensure the system does not go bust.

