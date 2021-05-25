Reading Time: 2 minutes

With most European domestic competitions coming to an end last weekend, the starting line-up for next season’s Champions League is almost set. With Manchester City and Chelsea sparring in an all-English final this Saturday, the next season’s route to the final kicks off in less than a month.

This is a list of all qualified teams so far, with participation pending final confirmation by UEFA.

The Qualified Teams

Group stages:

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcellona, Sevilla

Italy: Inter, Atalanta, Milan, Juventus.



England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Germany: Bayern Munich, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

France: Lille, Paris SG

Portugal: Sporting CP, Porto

Netherlands: Ajax

Russia: Zenit SP

Belgium: Bruges

Ukraine: Dinamo Kiev

Eight teams are yet to be determined.

Playoff Round:

Salzburg, (Austria), Besiktas (Turkey), six teams from Round 3.

Round 3:

Champions Route: Rangers (Scotland), Denmark Champion, ten other teams.

League Route: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Monaco (France), Benfica (Portugal), Spartak Moscow (Russia), Genk (Belgium), three teams from the second round

Round 2



Champions Route: Young Boys (Switzerland), Omonia (Cyprus), Slavia Prague (Czechia), 17 teams from Round 1.

League Route: Celtic (Scotland), PSV (Netherlands), Galatasaray (Turkey), Rapid Vienna (Austria), Runner-ups in Danish and Czech leagues

Round 1



Seeded: Olympiacos (Greece), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Malmo (Sweden), Red Star (Serbia), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Malmo (Sweden, Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia), Shkendija (N. Macedonia), Ferencvaros (Hungary), Sheriff (Moldovo), Legia Warsaw (Poland), Cluj (Romania), Zalgiris (Lithuania), Flora (Estonia).

Unseeded: Shakhtyor (Belarus), Shamrock (Ireland), Valur (Iceland), Bodo/Glimt (Norway), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Baku (Azerbaijan), Mura (Slovakia), Connah’s (Wales), HJK (Finland), 16 teams yet to qualify.

Preliminary Round

Prishtina (Kosovo), HB (Far Oer), Inter Club (Andorra), Folgore (San Marino).

The preliminary round will be played on 22 and 25 June, while the first round proper, featuring Maltese side Hamrun Spartans, is scheduled on 6th/7th July with the return legs a week later.