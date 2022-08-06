FT says Western governments are alarmed over Turkey’s deepening ties with Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Western governments are increasingly alarmed about deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia, warning of the mounting risk that Turkey could be hit by punitive retaliation if it helps Russia avoid sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries.

Six Western officials told FT that they were concerned about the agreement.

Photo Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hand with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, 05 August 2022. EPA-EFE/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL