UPDATED: Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan’s 100th prime minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan’s 100th prime minister on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament. The new cabinet members under Kishida, who succeeds Yoshihide Suga, are due to be announced later in the day.

Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter’s conservative base.

Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s pledge to give chances to new people, but the majority of heavyweight jobs will go to allies of Abe, or outgoing finance minister Taro Aso.

photo – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida . EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS