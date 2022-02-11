Further plans by France and United States to protect environment during ‘One Ocean’ summit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

French President Emmanuel Macron’s department announced on Friday new plans by the United States and France to protect the environment, as France hosted the ‘One Ocean’ summit.

“Recognizing the transboundary aspects of plastic pollution and the importance of curbing it at its source, the United States and France support launching negotiations at the upcoming 5th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) on a global agreement to address the full lifecycle of plastics and promote a circular economy,” said a statement from Macron’s office.

The One Ocean Summit took place in Brest in Brittany in the northwest of France with the aim to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting a healthy and sustainable ocean. The first major event of a “super year” for the ocean, the Summit is an opportunity to kick-off the second year of the Ocean Decade with the first big international commitments to protect the ocean and reverse its declining health.

The “One Ocean Summit” was held in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the support of the United Nations.

The goal of the One Ocean Summit is to raise the collective level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to translate our shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments.

Photo – French President Emmanuel Macron, on the left, welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the One Ocean Summit organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Brest. EC – Audiovisual Service