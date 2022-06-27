G7: we will stand with Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday pledged to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes” by cranking up sanctions on Russia and backing security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global economic fallout such as soaring energy and food prices has dominated this year’s summit of the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Japan and Britain.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said the statement.

G7-leaders and participants of the outreach program pose for a family photo at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 27 June 2022. Germany is hosting the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 26 to 28 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The statement was issued on the second day of the summit taking place at a castle in the Bavarian Alps, shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed G7 leaders on the war via video link.

In that address, which was not broadcast to the public, Zelenskiy asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees, a European official said. He also said he wanted Russia’s war in Ukraine ended by the end of the year before the winter sets in.

The G7 leaders said they would continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent military needs and were ready to work with interested countries and institutions on sustained security commitments.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, Matthias Williams, Sarah Marsh and Thomas Escritt;)

