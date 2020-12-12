Gaming companies ‘NetEnt’ & Evolution Gaming 324 dismissals on hold as court upholds GWU’s request

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A court has provisionally upheld a warrant of prohibitory injunction called for by the General Workers’ Union in an attempt to block a mass lay-off plan by gaming company NetEnt, Times of Malta reports.

The decision was delivered on Friday by the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Toni Abela, following an application filed by the union after the Qormi-based studio of NetEnt began to lay off hundreds of workers.

MaltaToday quotes a Union representative saying that thanks to the Court’s intervention following our urgent request, 324 illegal dismissals have now been put on hold. We will continue to insist that NetEnt and Evolution Gaming honour their consultation obligations in full, and we will do our utmost to ensure that jobs are saved, and, where that is not possible, that appropriate compensation is paid.’

CalvinEyre reports that the General Workers’ Union (GWU) have filed an industrial dispute against NetEnt and Evolution for their recent layoffs, accusing them of breaching the law on collective redundancies. And if the court of public opinion has any impact, the former employees are putting in the work to win.

The laws breached, according to the GWU, regard a failure to recognize the worker’s union, a refusal to provide a written statement regarding the redundancies, and a “wholesale breach” of redundancy regulations. Some of the information the union expected Evolution and NetEnt to provide would include the number of employees normally employed, details about compensation, and other information.

At least 300 employees and as many as 500 were layed off from NetEnt’s Qormi studio. Evolution executives had warned that employees would be made redundant following their acquisition of the company.

