Gas supply secured until 2026 – Energy Minister- Malta News Briefing / 29 July 2022

LNG supply secured until 2026, Energy Minister says

Malta has secured the required liquefied natural gas supply for the next four years to be able to operate its power stations, Miriam Dalli said.In the wake of a scramble by gas-dependent European countries to find alternative supplies to those normally derived from Russia, the Energy Minister said Malta had negotiated a contract up until 2026.“The gas supply that has been secured and the electricity we get from the interconnector meet the demand that the country requires,” Dalli told MaltaToday on Friday after attending a press event at a medicinal cannabis factory in Ħal Far industrial estate. (MaltaToday)

Telecoms firms pause extra charges

GO, Melita and Epic have temporarily eliminated surcharges on consumers who do not pay via direct debit, pending an investigation by Malta’s consumer regulator for price fixing. The three telecoms firms have come under scrutiny for their decision to charge a €1 fee for bills that are not settled via direct debit.They have argued that the change was forced upon them by an instruction issued by Malta’s Central Bank, acting to implement a European directive, and that affected customers have been given an equivalent discount on each bill.

Covid-19 update: There were 88 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday as the number of active cases now stands at 2,168.