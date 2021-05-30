Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gavin MacLeod, the actor who achieved fame as sardonic TV news writer Murray Slaughter on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and cheerful Captain Stubing on The Love Boat, has died aged 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday at his home in Palm Desert, California, said Stephanie Steele Zalin, his stepdaughter. She attributed his death to his age, saying he had been well until very recently.

“He had one of the most amazing, fun blasts of a life of anybody I know. He enjoyed every minute of it,” Steele Zalin said. “I don’t even think in his wildest dreams he dreamt of the life that he ended up having and creating.”

She called him the “best, sweetest, purest guy”.

The Guardian