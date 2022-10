Gazprom says it will resume gas exports to Italy via Austria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy following suspension of flows over the weekend amid regulatory challenges.

It added that the company and Italian customers have found a solution on gas sales following regulatory changes in Austria.

“The Austrian operator said about its readiness to confirm the transport nominations of LLC Gazprom Export, which allows resuming Russian gas supplies through Austria,” Gazprom said.

The Kremlin controlled company said on Saturday that gas transit through Austria had been suspended after its grid operator refused to confirm transport nominations, or the amount Gazprom planned to ship.

The Austrian government said Gazprom had not signed the contracts needed.

Russian gas now accounts for around 10% of Italian imports, down from around 40%, a source close to the matter said, while the share from Algeria and the Nordics has increased.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first