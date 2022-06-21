Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe via Ukraine stable but Nordic countries wary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, slightly down from 41.7 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Sweden’s energy agency said on Tuesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas supply plan for Western and Southern parts of the country to prepare for possible disruptions of natural gas from Russia.

The move was made after neighbouring Denmark, which supplies Sweden with piped gas, issued a similar warning on Monday