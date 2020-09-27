Genoa’s goalkeeper tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned.

Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday’s pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said.

Serie A later announced that Sunday’s match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.

