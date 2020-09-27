Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Genoa’s goalkeeper tests positive for Covid-19

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned.

Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday’s pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said.

Serie A later announced that Sunday’s match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.

The Gazzetta dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.

