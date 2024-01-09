Geo-Politics in 2024: Out With The Old, In With The Same

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tonio Galea, Editor http://www.cde.news

Most years in the geopolitical sphere end with more or less the same issues, though their intensity somewhat varies year in year out. Though then as history has shown, the world experiences an unforeseen circumstance that emerges and rattles the tatus quo.

The Middle East, with all its never-ending turmoil, North Korea, Taiwan the political scenario in the United States and maybe this year more than ever the European Union.

The tempo of the fighting in Ukraine might slow, but the war will grind on through 2024. One must also see how situations will evolve in Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia which could have far reaching consequences for Europe in general.

Certain regions with historical or current geopolitical tensions, will continue to impact global stability.

On the other hand, the ongoing evolution of cyber threats and potential conflicts in cyberspace could be a significant concern, affecting governments, businesses, and individuals.

A new situation in 2024 that might be somewhat of a game changer is artificial intelligence and how it will continue to leave its imprint on the world as we know it.

There is always the unknown that can completely change the course of world affairs.

Suffice to say that when Joe Biden entered the White House his priority was to establish “a stable, predictable relationship” with Russia and end America’s “forever wars” in the greater Middle East, to concentrate on the economy at home and rivalry with China abroad. It did not work out that way.

