Georgia re-certifies U.S. presidential election results, confirming Biden victory

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Georgia recertified the state’s results in the Nov. 3 presidential election on Monday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The recertification followed a hand recount that was triggered by an audit and a formal recount that was requested by Republican President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, both of which upheld Biden’s victory in the state, the press release said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
7th December 2020
GENEVA/ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization wants to visit China "as soon as possible" to study the origins of the new coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
"We are planning and hope to be on the gr...
7th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Incumbent president and presidential candidate the leader of th...
7th December 2020
Can Christmas be about gender? Apparently so, if the paucity of female Santas is anything to go by. There have, in fact, been cases of Australian women donning the secular red and white Santa attire as far back as 1930 — and there is no reason why w...
7th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European Union diplomatic sources and officials said there was virtually no progress in UK trade talks on Monday and some said the sides might have actually moved further apart on sealing a new agreement.
EU chief Ursu...
7th December 2020
Sleeping Beauty's castle stands empty at Disneyland's theme park outside Paris and the giant twirling teacups and other rides have ground to a halt until at least mid-February due to France's COVID-19 restrictions.
In neighbouring towns, where ho...
7th December 2020
7th December 2020
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Monday that it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, effectively extending most of the restrictions the country imposed last month to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Greece had to enfo...
7th December 2020
ZURICH (Reuters) - World champions France were handed an apparently comfortable draw in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they were placed with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan in European Group D on Monday.
The French recently beat Ukrai...
7th December 2020
PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Paris Airshow has been cancelled for the first time since World War Two, raising questions about the speed of the aerospace industry's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
Organisers said Europe's largest industrial sho...
7th December 2020
PARIS (Reuters) - As the coronavirus pandemic keeps visitors away, the Louvre is offering time close-up with the "Mona Lisa" and a walk along the French museum's historic rooftop at an auction to help plug a gaping hole in its finances.
The highe...
