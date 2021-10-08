German CDU leader Laschet offered to stand aside – media

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) – German conservative leader Armin Laschet offered to make way for a successor after leading his party to second place in last month’s national election, multiple German media reported.

Laschet told conservative lawmakers that the party needed a new start after its election defeat, a process that he wanted to help moderate, he told conservative lawmakers in a call, according to meeting participants who spoke with Reuters.

The party announced that Laschet would give a statement at party headquarters at 1830 local time (1630 GMT).

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Andreas Rinke Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Reuters