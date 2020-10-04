German cities issue fines to Covid-19 rulebreakers for a total of €3 million

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Germany’s seven biggest cities have issued more than 35,000 citations for violating coronavirus restrictions since April, according to a survey conducted by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,279 to 299,237, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,529, the tally showed.

The fines have amounted to a total of €3 million ($3.5 million), the newspaper said.

A view of a peace boat of the police during a demonstration held by ‘Querdenker’ movement held against coronavirus restrictions at Lake Constance in Konstanz, Germany, 04 October 2020. Various demonstrations and rallies against and in favour of coronavirus restrictions will take place on 03 and 04 October in Konstanz. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Munich has taken in the highest value of fines, collecting €1.2 million after doling out over 9,100 citations. The Bavarian state capital has also been the hardest hit German city during the pandemic, reporting 11,800 cases and 225 deaths.

Hamburg, Germany’s second most-affected city, with 8,176 coronavirus cases and 272 virus-related deaths, has handed out the most fines, with 11,000 and collected €998,000.

Frankfurt am Main has issued 3,100 citations and collected at least €120,000 in fines, while Düsseldorf has written up 1,200 violators and collected €112,000.

In Berlin, where individual districts keep track of citations, at least 4,400 fines have been issued, worth a total of around €120,000. Welt am Sonntag said not all districts in the German capital had up-to-date numbers.

