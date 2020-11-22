German coalition agree to introduction of mandatory quota for women in senior management roles

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The FT reports that the parties in Angela Merkel’s coalition government have agreed to introduce a mandatory quota for women in the senior management of listed German companies, in a move that has been hailed as a big step on the road to sexual equality in the German workplace.
Franziska Giffey, minister for families and women, called the deal a historic breakthrough. “We are putting an end to women-free C-suites in big companies,” she said, adding that the attempt to encourage firms to hire more female executives on a voluntary basis had failed.
According to a deal agreed by Ms Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their junior partner the Social Democrats, management boards with more than three members must in future include at least one woman. A system of voluntary commitments to gender equality, in force since 2015, failed to yield results.