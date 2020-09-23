Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Germany

German consumer morale brightens less than expected

German consumer morale improved less than expected heading into October, a survey showed on Wednesday, putting a damper on hopes that household spending in Europe’s largest economy will be strong enough to drive a quick recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, edged up to -1.6 heading into October from an upwardly revised -1.7 in the previous month.

The reading missed a Reuters forecast for an increase to -1.0 and followed an unexpected drop in the previous month.

GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said the German consumer climate had stabilized despite a recent rise in new coronavirus infections and the growing risk of another round of lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It seems as if the massive stimulus packages for consumers and companies are the right measures to help Germany get out of the worst recession in post-war history,” Buerkl said.

Since March, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government has implemented an unprecedented array of stimulus measures, financed with record new borrowing of some 218 billion euros ($256.15 billion), to cushion the impact of the pandemic.

But Buerkl added that a further improvement in consumer morale was depending on the development of the pandemic and the labour market. 

