German doctor says anti-vaxxers should forgo ventilators

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine should not be able to access ventilators and other emergency measures if they become ill, a member of Germany’s Ethics Council told the mass circulation Bild newspaper.

“Whoever wants to refuse the vaccination outright, he should, please also always carry a document with the inscription: ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated!'” Wolfram Henn, a human geneticist, told Bild. “I want to leave the protection against the disease to others! I want, if I get sick, to leave my intensive care bed and ventilator to others.”

While Henn said critical questions in connection with vaccinations are understandable and justified, he recommended relying on the advice of “people who really know their stuff.” Researchers worldwide, he said, have “stepped up the pace at a huge expense, but not at the expense of safety.”

“Within months, there will also be coronavirus vaccines of the classic type, such as those that have been proven a billion times over for decades against influenza or hepatitis,” he added.

Henn also slammed conspiracy theorists and coronavirus deniers, saying decisions should not be left to “lateral thinkers and vaccination opponents,” referring to the Querdenker movement, the umbrella group for most of Germany’s sometimes violent anti-shutdown demonstrations.

“I urgently recommend that these alarmists go to the nearest hospital and present their conspiracy theories to the doctors and nurses who have just come from the overcrowded intensive care unit completely exhausted,” he said.

Main Photo: A file photo of a protester holding a banner during a ‘Resist & Act For Freedom Rally’ demonstration in London, Britain, 19 September 2020. The rally was organized by suspended former nurse Kate Shemirani for people who believe the Covid virus is a hoax and are anti-vaccine and government intervention. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Read more via DW

Like this: Like Loading...