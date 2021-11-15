German doctors targeted by COVID-deniers and anti-vaxxers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

German doctors are increasingly reporting that they have been receiving abuse in their clinics and threats of violence by mail from anti-vaxxers across the country.

Several doctors’ organizations contacted by DW this week reported an aggressive atmosphere and frayed nerves in many German clinics.

This comes as the coronavirus pandemic reaches unprecedented infection ratesin the country: On Thursday, Germany reported the highest number of new cases of any country in the world, with 50,377.

One of the most concerning reports came from the eastern state of Saxony, where the 7-day incidence rate of new infections is highest (569 per 100,000 inhabitants) and the vaccine uptake rate is lowest (only 57% of the Saxony population are fully vaccinated). Across Germany, 70% of the population is currently vaccinated.

“The aggression and extremism among people has become significantly worse,” said Erik Bodendieck, chairman of the Saxony Medical Association and himself a general practitioner. “Some doctors have even received death threats.”

Bodendieck said he has become used to receiving threats himself because of his public role as the association head. “These are emails where I get attacked personally, where I get threatened with legal action,” he told DW. “And there are letters where it says things like: ‘You all belong in front of a firing squad.’ That kind of thing.”

Ulrike Schramm-Häder, the spokeswoman for the Thuringia Medical Association, said 25 doctors had reported receiving threatening letters. “The letters mainly say that the vaccinations are dangerous and accuse the doctors of carrying out human experiments,” she told DW.

Schramm-Häder, who herself received such a letter even though she doesn’t administer vaccines, said that the writers occasionally veer into conspiracy theory territory: There is talk of shadowy forces controlling the federal government, “but there are also people who simply reject all measures meant to protect against coronavirus. And they do put some effort in: They research doctors’ names and addresses.”

But it is not only about anonymous hate mail. The day-to-day atmosphere in many clinics has become strained.

The Thuringia Medical Association held a conference in September where several doctors reported encounters with angry patients in their clinics. “Sometimes the patients react very aggressively to normal questions, such as about their vaccination status. That’s just something doctors need to know,” said Schramm-Häder.

Photo – A protester disguised as a jester with a sign reading ‘Carnival against Fascism’ during a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions, at the Marschallbruecke bridge near the Reichstag buildings in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER