German exports down by 6.3% in December

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – German exports fell more than expected in December as high inflation and market uncertainty continued to weigh on Europe’s largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Exports fell by 6.3% on the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a decline of 3.3%.
Imports fell by 6.1%. Imports had been forecast to drop by 0.8%.
The statistics office publishes a detailed report with more economic data.