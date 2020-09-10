Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Germany

German firms spared insolvency spike despite pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of firms declaring insolvency in Germany was 6.2% lower than in the first half of last year despite the coronavirus crisis, the Statistics Office said, partly because of a rule designed to keep firms afloat in the pandemic.

There were 9,006 corporate insolvencies in the first year of 2020, a sixth of them coming from the retail sector, which was especially hard-hit by lockdowns to stem the virus’s spread.

Construction and hospitality also notched up more than 1,000 insolvencies.

“The economic pain many companies have suffered in the coronavirus crisis is not so far reflected in the number of declared insolvencies,” the Office said on Thursday. “One reason is that the obligation to declare insolvency has been suspended since March 1.”
