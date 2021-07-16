German floods show urgency to act on climate change – EU head

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the flooding across western Europe is a clear indication of climate change and urgent action is needed.

“It is the intensity and the length of the events that science tells us this is a clear indication of climate change and that this is something that really, really shows the urgency to act,” von der Leyen told reporters.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have died in floods in western Germany rose to 103 from at least 93, authorities said on Friday, bringing the total death toll in western Europe to at least 117.

Photo: A man carrying a shovel on his shoulder walks amid the debris near damaged cars after flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, 16 July 2021. Large parts of Western Germany were hit by heavy, continuous rain in the night to 15 July resulting in local flash floods that destroyed buildings and swept away cars. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL