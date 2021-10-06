German Greens say want to pursue coalition talks with SPD, FDP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s Greens said on Wednesday they wanted to pursue talks with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) on forming a new coalition government following a national election late last month.

Greens co-leader Robert Habeck told reporters his party “is proposing to the FDP to approach the SPD together and then move from the phase of exploratory talks … to three-way talks.”

Photo – Annalena Baerbock, chancellor candidate of the German Greens Party, and Robert Habeck, co-leader of the German Greens Party. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER / POOL