German health advisers signal end of Oxford/AstraZeneca age restrictions – FT

CDE/FT/ZDF – A German government health advisers have signalled they might allow older individuals to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as EU governments come under increasing pressure to clear the stockpile of unused doses.

Thomas Mertens, head of the German vaccination commission, told German television channel ZDF that there would be “an updated recommendation” “very soon” that will “make adjustments to this point” — referring to the decision to recommend the jab’s use for the under-65s only.

