BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Germany’s population rose to an all-time high of 84.3 million people in 2022, driven by record net immigration, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

The population of Germany grew by 1.1 million in 2022 compared with the end of 2021, the office said.

