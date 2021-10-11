German Prosecutors convinced Madeline McCann was killed by suspect convicted paedophile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prosecutors investigating the Madeleine McCann case have said they are certain suspect Christian Brueckner murdered her.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolter said investigators have enough evidence to bring a charge against the suspect but want to “strengthen their position” first.

He told the Mirror the team were “100 per cent convinced” that the British girl was killed by Brueckner, who is a convicted paedophile.

A handout photo made available by the Milan branch of Italy’s Carabinieri police force shows an undated photograph of 43-year-old German convict Christian Brueckner, whom investigators are treating as the main suspect in the as-yet-unsolved case of the 2007 disappearance of British child Madeleine McCann in Portugal . EPA-EFE/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

Mr Wolter, who is leading the investigation, said: “It is now possible that we could charge. We have that evidence now.

“But it’s not just about charging him – we want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible.

“When we still have questions, it would be nonsense to charge rather than wait for the answers that could strengthen our position.”

The Independent / Mirror