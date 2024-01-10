German train drivers start 3-day strike, bringing rail travel to near halt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) – German commuters face train cancellations across the country from Wednesday, as a three-day nationwide rail strike adds to travel chaos in Europe’s largest economy, where ongoing farmers’ protests have also snarled road traffic.

The GDL train drivers’ union began its main strike in the early hours of Wednesday, following one by cargo train drivers who walked out on Tuesday evening.

The strikes will continue until Friday evening, forcing national rail operator Deutsche Bahn to run only stripped-back emergency timetables.

The company said the strike action would impact the travel plans of millions and encouraged people to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel.

The long-running row over pay and working hours has flared up again following a truce over Christmas, with the GDL seeking a 35-hour week on current wages.

Deutsche Bahn has offered flexibility on working hours but refused to reduce them without a pay cut.

