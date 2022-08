Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in August, Labour Office figures showed on Wednesday, driven primarily by a large number of Ukrainian refugees entering the system and the end of summer break.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 28,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.497 million, in line with expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.5%.

(Reporting by Miranda MurrayEditing by Paul Carrel)