Just 32 percent of Germans told the R+V Insurance Group in a poll out Thursday they were afraid of getting a serious illness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But 53 percent of Germans put US president Donald Trump at the top of their fears, saying his politics were creating a “more dangerous world”. Meanwhile, 49 percent said they were wary of paying for EU debt related to the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Via EuObserver

