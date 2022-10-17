Germany aiming to cushion recession without fuelling inflation -Habeck

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) – The German government is aiming to cushion an expected recession with its investment programmes, but without fuelling inflation, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

“We have a chance with the right stimulation to manage both: to cushion the recession, maybe not even to let it get too deep and too long, and at the same time not to fuel inflation,” he told the German-Czech Economic Forum in Prague.

“That is the combination we are undertaking with the various investment packages in Germany.”

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

Photo: German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first