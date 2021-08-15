Germany and Bayern Munich football legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller has passed away, aged 75.

A statement on the Bundesliga club’s site confirmed the news. “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75”, said the statement.

Club’s CEO Oliver Kahn: “The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”

Muller originally joined Bayern in summer 1964 and won the Intercontinental Cup, three European Cups and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. He was a Bundesliga champion and DFB Cup winner four times each. With the national team he won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final in Munich against the Netherlands. After retiring, he remained with the club for a long time as a youth coach. He’s survived by his wife Uschi and a daughter.