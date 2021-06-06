Germany beat Portugal to win European Under-21 Championship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany beat Portugal to win a third European Under-21 Championship.

Manchester City’s Lukas Nmech scored from a tight angle after rounding the keeper following Ridle Baku’s excellent pass. Germany had twice gone close before scoring in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with Florian Wirtz hitting the bar and Arne Maier having a shot tipped over.

Germany have won the title for a third time, and the second time in three U21 EUROs.

UEFA.com said that the match was one befitting of the final as two worthy sides went up against each other with everything they had. Nmecha’s quality in finishing off a neat Germany move, latching on to a fine Baku through ball, proved to be the difference and Portugal just could not find their way through a well-drilled defence. Goals deserted Rui Jorge’s men, the top scorers in the tournament, when they needed them most.

Portugal have now lost all three finals they have appeared in.

Photo German Football Team Facebook Page