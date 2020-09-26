Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Germany

Germany commemorates 40th anniversary of Oktoberfest attack

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Germany on Saturday commemorated the 40th anniversary of the bomb attack that killed 13 people — including the bomber aGundolf Koehler — were killed and more than 200 injured. at Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival, in Munich, Germany, on the 26 September.

In a ceremony on Saturday Munich will inaugurate a new information site that tells the story of the attack.

A handout photo made available by the German government shows German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2-L), together with survivors (L-R) Robert Hoeckmayr, Gudrun Lang, Renate Martinez and Dimitrios Lagkadinos during a commemoration ceremony at the site of the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest bomb attack in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Guido Bergmann

Four decades on, prosecutors in July finally classed it a political attack — the deadliest far-right assault in post-war Germany.

Investigators initially assumed the 21-year-old Koehler was a depressed geology student, who had acted because of relationship problems and exam stress, downplaying his known links to the extremist scene.

(FILE) – The site where a bomb killed 12 people and also injured 200 revellers at Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival, in Munich, Germany, 26 September 1980 (reissued 26 September 2020). . EPA-EFE/ISTVAN BAJZAT

But further revelations about the extent of Koehler’s involvement with the far-right and speculation he may not have acted alone prompted prosecutors to reopen the investigation in 2014.

After interviewing over a thousand witnesses and combing through 300,000 documents, investigators believe Koehler aimed for the attack to be blamed on the far left.

Illuminated figures of a documentation exhibition of the Oktoberfest bomb attack are pictured during a commemoration ceremony at the site of the 40th anniversary of the Oktoberfest bomb attack in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 26 September 2020 EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

His goal had been to influence that year’s general election and usher in a conservative candidate as chancellor.

The Oktoberfest 2020 had to be cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Via France 24/EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

