Germany on Saturday commemorated the 40th anniversary of the bomb attack that killed 13 people — including the bomber aGundolf Koehler — were killed and more than 200 injured. at Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival, in Munich, Germany, on the 26 September.
In a ceremony on Saturday Munich will inaugurate a new information site that tells the story of the attack.
Four decades on, prosecutors in July finally classed it a political attack — the deadliest far-right assault in post-war Germany.
Investigators initially assumed the 21-year-old Koehler was a depressed geology student, who had acted because of relationship problems and exam stress, downplaying his known links to the extremist scene.
But further revelations about the extent of Koehler’s involvement with the far-right and speculation he may not have acted alone prompted prosecutors to reopen the investigation in 2014.
After interviewing over a thousand witnesses and combing through 300,000 documents, investigators believe Koehler aimed for the attack to be blamed on the far left.
His goal had been to influence that year’s general election and usher in a conservative candidate as chancellor.
The Oktoberfest 2020 had to be cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Via France 24/EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS