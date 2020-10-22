Germany declares Ireland, Switzerland, Poland and most of Austria virus risk regions

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria on Thursday.
The warnings take effect from Oct. 24
Germany warns against unnecessary travel to eight of Austria’s nine provinces with only the Carinthia province excluded, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.
Austria
last reported 121.4 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven consecutive days, way above the mark of 50 that is seen as critical.
The RKI head, Lothar Wieler, also added that Germany must prepare for the possibility of an uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus pandemic but is still able to slow it.
Wieler warned that Europe’s biggest economy could see 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day unless people stick to hygiene and distancing rules.
“The current situation worries me a lot … I ask you to stick to the rules,” said Wieler, adding only 8% of cases in Germany were imported from oversees.
The coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 2.76, probably mainly due to local outbreaks Wieler, said.
A reproduction rate, or ‘R’, of 2.76 means that 100 people who contracted the virus infect, on average, 276 others.
22nd October 2020
FIFA has highlighted Malta's progress in recent games, with the country's national team even finding space in the title of the world football governing body's latest update of its ranking list.
"Malta on the Move", said FIFA in its monthly update, which sees Belgium retain top spot followed by France and Brazil.
FIFA said that he montly update provides with the latest classification in term...
22nd October 2020
Britain and the European Union have agreed to resume talks on reaching a trade deal to govern their future relations, setting out a new set of “organising principles” for intensified talks to begin on Thursday.
The principles, as set out in a British government statement, are:
1. The parties have agreed to intensify negotiations. Talks will take place across all negotiating tables concurren...
22nd October 2020
22nd October 2020
Germany's Deutsche Bank is in talks to sell IT services division Postbank Systems, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
A potential buyer is India's Tata Consultancy Services , the people said.
Postbank Systems has around 1,400 employees, mainly in the German city of Bonn. A sale would help Deutsche reach its goal of shedding 18,000 staff overall to cut costs and restore pr...
22nd October 2020
Italy has registered 15,199 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country’s outbreak and up from a previous record of 11,705 posted on Sunday.
Tuesday saw 10,874 new cases of the highly contagious virus.
The ministry also reported 127 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, up from 89 the day befor...
22nd October 2020
France has become the second country in Western Europe to record more than 1m coronavirus infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The current total is 1,000,357. France has recorded 34,075 deaths.
There are now seven countries worldwide with more than one million cases:
· US: 8,329,044
· India: 7,651,107
· Brazil: 5,273,954
· Russia...
22nd October 2020
Two cases of H5N8 bird flu have been confirmed in wild swans in the central Dutch province of Utrecht, Dutch authorities announced.
The Dutch agricultural ministry will consult with experts to see what steps, if any, have to be taken to avoid poultry farms being infected, the ministry said in a statement.
Last month the European Union urged countries to step up surveillance against possible...
22nd October 2020
The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a “white list” of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore.
A meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU nations on Wednesday chose to remove the three countries because of sharp increases in COVID-19 infections there, whereas ...
22nd October 2020
European Union leaders will hold a video-conference next week to discuss how to better cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic as infections rise, European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter, confirming a previous Reuters report.
The video-conference, to be held on Oct. 29, will be the first of a series of regular discussions that EU leaders have committed to hold, to tackle the ...
22nd October 2020
Poland’s prime minister on Wednesday said he will recommend imposing the highest level of highest level of coronavirus restrictions nationwide, after the country reported a new record of over 10,000 daily cases.
Poland's health ministry reported a record 12,107 new coronavirus infections and 168 deaths in the space of 24 hours on Thursday, hours before it is expected to announce more restricti...
