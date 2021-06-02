Germany denies incoming flights from Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Air traffic between Germany and Russia was disrupted on Wednesday due to a dispute over flight approvals.

The responsible Russian authority did not give timely approval for June flights by German flag carrier Lufthansa, the Ministry of Transport said in Berlin.

Flights from Germany due to depart early on Wednesday had been cancelled at short notice the night before.

In response, the German Federal Aviation Office said it would not issue any further permits for incoming flights by Russian airlines to Germany, so long as the permits were pending on the Russian side.

Consequently, flights by Russian airlines Aeroflot and S7 could not take place on Wednesday.

The German Transport Ministry and the German Embassy in Moscow are in close contact with Russian aviation authorities, a statement from the Berlin authorities added.

As soon as the permits for Lufthansa flights are issued by the Russian side, the flights of Russian airlines would also be approved, the statement said.

According to ministry sources, the backdrop to the dispute is Russia’s unilateral suspension in March 2020 of bilateral agreements on scheduled flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, flights between the two countries were then authorized in reduced numbers and partly on a monthly and reciprocal basis.