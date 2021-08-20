Germany enters 4th coronavirus wave

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany has “clearly” begun a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, according to the country’s agency for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Positive samples among PCR tests had risen from 4% to 6% within a week until mid-August, the RKI said in its weekly report on Thursday evening.

Rising infection numbers come as the more contagious delta variant becomes the dominant form of the virus, making up 99% of all cases in Germany, the RKI said.

The institute said that younger age groups were particularly affected by the new wave of infections.

There has been an increase in the incidence rate in Germany since the beginning of July. This was particularly noticeable for people between the ages of 10 and 49, the RKI explained.

Photo: A passenger receives information from a Deutsche Bahn service employee at Cologne Central Railway Station, in Cologne, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

