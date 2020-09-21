Germany expresses concern at Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rising new coronavirus infection numbers in countries like France, Austria or the Netherlands are worrying, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that Germany will sooner or later import cases from there.

Countries like Spain have infection dynamics that are likely out of control, Spahn told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 922 to 272,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll remained unchanged at 9,386, the tally showed.

The French health ministry has reported 10,569 new cases in 24 hours, down from the previous day’s record increase of 13,498. 12 more deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, with the death toll rising to 31,585. The latest increase in deaths from yesterday’s toll may reflect late-arriving data for earlier fatalities

