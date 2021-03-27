Germany go to Romania without Suele; all coronavirus tests negative

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany departed for Bucharest and their second World Cup qualifier against Romania on Sunday without Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele, who misses out with a muscle problem.

The 25-year-old will also be unavailable for Wednesday’s match at home to North Macedonia, the German federation DFB said Saturday, which concludes the opening qualifying triple-header.

Suele already sat out Thursday’s 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg but will not recover in time for the next matches.

That leaves coach Joachim Loew with a squad of 18 outfield players and two goalkeepers. The travelling party were tested for the coronavirus three times on Friday and Saturday with two quick tests and one PCR test per person all returning negative.

Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann tested positive for the coronavirus prior to the Iceland game while RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg also went into self-isolation as he was deemed to be a grade one contact.

dpa

